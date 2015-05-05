Birthday Girl Danielle Fishel's Cutest Girls Meet World Instagram Photos Ever

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Everyone’s favorite '90s TV darling and ultimate hair idol, Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, celebrates her 34th birthday today. As we gear up for an hours-long marathon in honor of Fishel's big day, we’re taking a look at the star's cutest Instagram snapshots from her time on set with the Girl Meets World cast, which includes candid moments with its stars Rowan Blanchard (Riley Matthews), Sabrina Carpenter (Maya Hart), August Maturo (Auggie Matthews), and even a cameo from Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter). Ready, set, scroll!
