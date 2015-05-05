Birthday Girl Danielle Fishel's Cutest Girls Meet World Instagram Photos Ever

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Grace Gavilanes
May 05, 2015 @ 7:30 am

Everyone’s favorite '90s TV darling and ultimate hair idol, Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence on Boy Meets World, celebrates her 34th birthday today. As we gear up for an hours-long marathon in honor of Fishel's big day, we’re taking a look at the star's cutest Instagram snapshots from her time on set with the Girl Meets World cast, which includes candid moments with its stars Rowan Blanchard (Riley Matthews), Sabrina Carpenter (Maya Hart), August Maturo (Auggie Matthews), and even a cameo from Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter). Ready, set, scroll!

On the #RDMA red carpet with my "son," @augustmaturo.

A photo posted by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on

And then you get a double hug from these two and your happiness rises exponentially.

A photo posted by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on

#RDMAs with my girls @sabrinacarpenter and @rowanblanchard

A photo posted by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on

With @riderstrong and my favorite photo bomb ever.

A photo posted by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on

Even our chairs are together forever.

A photo posted by daniellefishel (@daniellefishel) on

RELATED: 4 Reasons Why We Want to Be BFFs with Danielle Fishel

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!