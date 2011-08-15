Go Behind the Scenes With Beyoncé

Beyoncé fans and fashion lovers are going to be happy about this: In celebration of our September cover girl, we've released three glorious minutes of footage from her cover shoot! After an intro by Beyoncé's publicist, Yvette Noel-Schurre, the video heads straight into the envy-inducing shoes, sexy dresses, and—yes, believe it—the live snake that earned a cameo role on the pages of the fashion feature. Head to InStyle's Facebook page now (you must "Like" us in order to view) to see the exclusive footage and go behind the scenes. Bonus: The video is set to Beyoncé's "I Was Here" from her new album, 4, available on iTunes.

MORE:• Hot Summer Concert Looks• Beyoncé's "Best Thing I Never Had" Video Details