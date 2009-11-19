Go Backstage! Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Spotted backstage at the show: a team of professionals readying the already-beautiful Victoria's Secret models for the sexiest fashion show of the year, tons of yummy catering and a bandage dress-clad Heidi Klum watching over her flock! Candice Swanepoel (bottom, right), one of Victoria's Secret newest Bombshells, admitted that she was starting to get the butterflies! "I am nervous, but love my outfits. I am wearing wings that are very Alice in Wonderland!" she said. Liu Wen (top, left), the first Asian model to walk in the show, already has her after-party dress picked out. "It is a sexy backless Alexander Wang dress and YSL heels!" As for the more seasoned Angels? "Every time I get more nervousthere are more expectations. I have been cutting back on carbs, boxing and doing pilates," said Doutzen Kroes (top, right), who is closing the show in an ethereal feathered cape. But what is every model looking forward to the most? "The Black Eyed Peas performancewe can't wait!" said Kroes.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will air on Tuesday, December 1st at 10pm EST on CBS.

