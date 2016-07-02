7 Delicious Gluten-Free Desserts for Fourth of July Weekend

The Fourth of July has become synonymous with fireworks, backyard BBQs, and, consequently, the most delicious desserts imaginable. But few things are more upsetting than being presented with a smorgasbord of cakes, cookies, and pies, only to realize that you're allergic to all of it. For the gluten-free among us, we've got your back: We hunted down the most delicious recipes out there sans wheat, barley, and rye, to satisfy all of your celebratory sugar cravings. Here, seven desserts that will be welcome at any party.

Strawberry Cupcakes

An easy, no-fuss dessert option for any outdoor soiré​e. Plus, they look pretty adorable (see above). Visit elanaspantry.com for the recipe.

Roasted Blueberry and Lemony Yogurt Popsicles

Tasty Yummies

The perfect mix of sweet and tart, these frozen treats are the ideal warm-weather snack. Head to tasty-yummies.com for the recipe.

Coconut Milk Ice Cream Berry Parfaits

Gluten-Free Goddess

Less healthy than yogurt, but the triple threat of ripe berries provides a welcome dose of vitamin C. Head to glutenfreegoddess.blogspot.com for the recipe.

Cocoa Banana Bread

Dolly and Oatmeal

Not your average banana bread (unless your version has cocoa and agave), courtesy of Lindsay Love at Dolly and Oatmeal. It's made gluten-free thanks to the use of oat, buckwheat, and almond flours.

Crispy Gluten-Free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Gluten-Free-Vegan-Girl

At long last, a flawless gluten-free vegan chocolate-chip cookie recipe—with the perfect amount of crispiness, chewiness, and sweetness. Head to gluten-free-vegan-girl.com for the how-to.

Dark Chocolate Brownies

Gluten-Free Goddess

Decadent, gooey, dark chocolate brownies that taste so good, you won't believe that they're made with unsweetened cocoa. Eat your heart out by checking out the recipe.

Raspberry Coconut Macaroons

Deb Perelman/SmittenKitchen.com

A welcome variation on the traditional (but still widely adored) coconut macaroon, from our friends over at Smitten Kitchen. At first bite, you'll welcome this fusion of flavors.