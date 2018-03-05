Glossier Is Finally Making Eyeshadow, and These Women Wore it to the Oscars

Remember back at the Grammys when Beyoncé was secretively wearing Glossier's new makeup launch? That's all her makeup artist would spill, but now the eyeshadow is out of the bag. Yep, our suspicions were correct, and the Instagram-famous beauty brand has launched its very first shadow, appropriately named Lidstar, and it's already Oscars approved.

According to the brand, it showed up on at least eight celebrities—you can check out all the A-list names below, and see the product in action. Like most of Glossier's products, it's a designed with a simple, easy-to-apply concept. A liquid shadow with a doe-foot applicator, the creamy formula imparts a glowy, sheer wash of color to your lids, and is available in six different shades.

The long-wear formula is crease-proof for up to 12 hours, and is made with ultrafine reflective pearls to give the pigment a subtle sheen. To apply, the brand suggests dapping the doe-foot applicator on your lid and then blending the shadow out with your fingers.

You can score the shadow tubes on Glossier.com today for $18 a pop. Not sure what color to add to your bag? Keep scrolling to see how it looks on some of Hollywood's most talented stars.

