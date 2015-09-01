11 Times Birthday Girl Gloria Estefan Showed Off Her Love of Pups

Get on your feet to wish Gloria Estefan a happy birthday! The Latin megastar turns 58, and we're betting a little song and dance will be involved in today's festivities.
Estefan, the worldwide Grammy sensation who's given us irresistible toe-tapping classics like Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga and, of course, Get On Your Feet, is about to treat fans to yet another great production—this time, under the bright lights of Broadway! On Your Feet will feature the inspiring story and music of the Cuban-born duo, Gloria and husband Emilio Estefan, the musician-producer who founded the Miami Sound Machine. The musical kicked off with a Chicago run this summer and will officially open on Broadway in November.
No matter how busy Gloria gets, it seems she always has time for the many pups waiting for her at home. The longtime dog- and animal-lover often posts her pooches' tales on Instagram, even calling on fans to help support like-minded charities.
Take a look at some of the funny canine adventures Gloria's shared as we celebrate her special day!
Hello, you generous, peeps, you! Thanks to your overwhelming response to #NoellesGift Christmas Card Donation Contest, in less than 72 hours @BARCanimals received from you, donations totaling $2,152! YAY! THANK YOU SO MUCH! I said I would match the donation so I will send @BARCanimals an additional $2,152 making our combined total $4,304 plus the $5,000 we already donated making it $9,304! YAY! In fact, I'd like to add another $696 to round it off so that our combined donations total an even $10,000! Brooklyn's BARC will be VERY HAPPY! To those that donated, our Estefan Christmas Cards will be signed (by me (gloria), Emilio, & Noelle's paw print) and sent to your home by Wednesday, December the 10th at the latest! Thanks again for your amazing generosity to this wonderful No-Kill shelter! Many blessings and may your Holiday season be filled with health, happiness, love and acts of kindness! gloria estefan
The season of giving is upon us, and every year we contribute to several organizations close to our heart. This year we are donating in honor of The Magically Mysterious Noelle the Bulldog #NoellesGift to @BARCAnimals a no-kill shelter where they provide a safe haven for abandoned animals and find them permanent loving homes. Want to receive a personalized & autographed Estefan Family Christmas card direct to your mailbox? Then join us in this gift by going to www.barcshelter.org and click on 'DONATE'. Make your donation of $10 or more and send us your receipt or confirmation of your donation to christmascard@estefan.com including your name and home address. The first 100 people to send us the email confirming your donation will be the winners! Happy Holidays to all!!
RELATED: What Ana Villafañe Really Thinks of Playing Gloria Estefan in New Broadway Musical On Your Feet