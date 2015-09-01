11 Times Birthday Girl Gloria Estefan Showed Off Her Love of Pups

Get on your feet to wish Gloria Estefan a happy birthday! The Latin megastar turns 58, and we're betting a little song and dance will be involved in today's festivities.

Estefan, the worldwide Grammy sensation who's given us irresistible toe-tapping classics like Rhythm Is Gonna Get You, Conga and, of course, Get On Your Feet, is about to treat fans to yet another great production—this time, under the bright lights of Broadway! On Your Feet will feature the inspiring story and music of the Cuban-born duo, Gloria and husband Emilio Estefan, the musician-producer who founded the Miami Sound Machine. The musical kicked off with a Chicago run this summer and will officially open on Broadway in November.

No matter how busy Gloria gets, it seems she always has time for the many pups waiting for her at home. The longtime dog- and animal-lover often posts her pooches' tales on Instagram, even calling on fans to help support like-minded charities.

Take a look at some of the funny canine adventures Gloria's shared as we celebrate her special day!

I think Lulu's had one too many... Creo que a Lulu se le paso la mano... A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Aug 16, 2015 at 4:48pm PDT

Chu gotta problem? Cual es tu problema? A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Aug 12, 2015 at 1:28pm PDT

It's a rough life but SOMEBODY'S gotta live it... La vida es dura pero ALGUIEN tiene que vivirla... "Lulu's word to the wise" "Sabiduría de Lulu" A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Aug 9, 2015 at 10:47am PDT

Lulu's playing hide and seek...Lulu jugando a los escondidos... A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Aug 8, 2015 at 4:22pm PDT

Lola got me OFF my feet!! #RastaDog #NYC A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Apr 14, 2015 at 5:02pm PDT

For #ThrowbackThursday, here's Lulu on her wedding day...Lol...Aquí Lulu en su día de bodas... A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Apr 16, 2015 at 10:24am PDT

And here's how Daisy likes the most popular bed in the house...A Daisy le gusta sentarse así en la cama mas popular de la casa! A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Dec 5, 2014 at 12:19pm PST

Today is also Bowser And Daisy's 2nd birthday! Here's the Bow Wow relaxing on his favorite bed... A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Dec 5, 2014 at 12:14pm PST

Happy Throwback Thursday... A photo posted by Gloria Estefan (@gloriaestefan) on Oct 23, 2014 at 7:48am PDT

