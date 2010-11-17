Glee's Reality Show, Jimmy Fallon and Bruce Springsteen Whip Their Hair, and More!

1. Want to be the next Rachel Berry? Here's your chance to be on Glee and star in a new reality show! [Reuters.com]

2. You must watch this immediately: Jimmy Fallon and Bruce Springsteen cover Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair." [NYMag.com]

3. Opening Ceremony teamed up with Disney to make Tron-inspired clothing. [WWD.com]

4. Karl Lagerfeld thinks Facebook is "flawless." We, however, save that kind of praise for his Chanel bags. [BusinessofFashion.com]

5. Pink is pregnant! Her doctor spilled the beans and implied it that it's a girl. [PerezHilton.com]

6. Vera Wang stopped making her own line of bridesmaid dresses; they will now be made through David's Bridal. [HuffingtonPost.com]