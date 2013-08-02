Glee's Darren Criss Makes Good Grooming a Priority by Joining TheMotley.com as Investor

Darren Criss has proudly boasted that he employs less intense grooming habits than his clean-cut Glee alter ego Blaine Anderson—but that’s changed now. Today, the actor announced that he’s a full-on grooming supporter as the new partner and investor in TheMotley.com, an online outpost for men’s products. Founded by brother-and-sister duo Matt and Madison Ruggieri in 2010, the site stocks over 40 brands handpicked by the founders, plus offers savvy editorial content and advice to make sure the right men’s skincare and hair care gets on the dressers of men everywhere. In his new role, Criss will help advise the team in picking products and developing new ones for the site's in-house line. “It’s a cool place to start if you want to help out the men in your life step their grooming game up, be it your boyfriend, dad, brother, or whoever,” Criss told InStyle.com when he stopped by InStyle's New York offices before the announcement was made. So far, he’s used it to step up his own skincare regimen, lathering on Buckler's Chapped Skin Remedy ($22; themotley.com) to soothe his rough fingers. “As a guitar player, my hands have seen better days, so I use this hand cream,” he said. Another fave: Buckler’s Chapped Lip Remedy ($7; themotley.com). “I literally don’t leave the house without it.” Click over to themotley.com to learn more.

Plus, see the Glee stars' yearbook photos.

MORE:• Darren Criss Stars in Girl Most Likely• Watch Darren's Memorable Glee Solo• Criss on Having Style: "Believe It Not, I Can Put on Pants"