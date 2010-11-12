Glee's Christmas Card, Google to Launch E-Commerce?, and More!

1. Glee's Christmas card has the cast in festive sweaters—except for a Grinch-y Sue Sylvester, who sticks with a tracksuit. [JustJared.com]

2. Google to launch e-commerce? See the supporting evidence. [Fashionologie.com]

3. Preview Kim Kardashian's retro, affordable jewelery for Bebe. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]

4. The next Miley? China McClain has her own upcoming comedy series on the Disney Channel. [ABC.com]

5. Madewell's Spring 2011 is full of trendy pieces that we need immediately! [Fashionista.com]

6. If you missed out on the Mulberry for Target merch, fear not—another delivery arrives Sunday. [Coco&Creme.com]