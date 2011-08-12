Glee Style Transformations: See the Photos!

The cast of Glee has come a long way since their early years at McKinley High! As we've watched them grow up on the small screen, we've kept a close eye on their red carpet evolutions too. "My style has changed so much!" Lea Michele told us. "I'm having so much fun with fashion now and I'm taking risks. We've rounded up the photos of the high schoolers' style transformations, from the show's first screening event to the latest premiere of their new movie, Glee: The 3D Concert Experience (out today!). Click through the gallery to see the changing looks of Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera and more!

