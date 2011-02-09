Glee Style: Lea Michele's Star Necklace Found!

Last night on Glee, Finn (Cory Monteith) gave ex-girlfriend Rachel (Lea Michele) a star necklace, a Valentine's Day/break-up/late Christmas gift. Why? Because she's a star! So, we searched around to find who designed this piece, and it's by Ryan Ryan Jewelry, the same company that designed the Finn and R initial necklaces that Rachel wears on the show. (Glee's costume designer Lou Eyrich commissioned the pieces, the Ryan Ryan website states.) The necklace features a half-inch star with a floating .03 diamond on the chain, and it's available for $195 to $250 on mcssl.com with variations of white, rose and yellow gold. Great Valentine's Day gift, right?

