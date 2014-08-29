Glee Star Lea Michele Turns 28! See the Birthday Girl's Most Stylish Moments Yet

The uber-talented Bronx-born starlet Lea Michele rings in her 28th birthday today, and we’re taking a moment to reflect on the magnitude of success—and style—for this actress/singer/author powerhouse.

As if starring as the beloved perfectionist Rachel Berry in the critically acclaimed Glee (a role that has earned her multiple Golden Globe and Emmy award nominations) isn’t impressive enough, the multifaceted beauty debuted her first solo album, Louder, earlier this spring at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200, followed by the release of her first book, Brunette Ambition. The book, which immediately landed on The New York Times bestseller list, has an entire chapter dedicated to her love of food. That’s our kind of light reading!

Even as Glee gears up for its swan song with its upcoming final season, Michele shows no signs of slowing down. She recently announced via Twitter that she will guest star on the final season of FX’s biker drama Sons of Anarchy (as a truck-stop waitress, no less!) and is already busy penning her second book.Whatever is up next for the brunette beauty, we’re confident she’ll look fabulous doing it, as evidenced by Michele's most stylish moments yet!