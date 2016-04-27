Glee's Jayma Mays Is Pregnant with Her First Child

Former Glee star Jayma Mays is expecting her first baby with her husband, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Adam Campbell. Congratulations to the happy couple! [People]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. If you’ve ever wanted to meet Mark Hamill, now is your chance: You could win a hang out session with the Star Wars star through the Force for Change charity drive. [Entertainment Weekly]

2. This website allows you to make your own cover art for Drake’s new album, Views from the 6, by placing a tiny version of Drake into any scene. [MTV]

3. Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp’s cast will reunite for eight new episodes for Ten Years Later, a series that will hit Netflix in 2017. [Slate]

4. The future is now: Two students from the University of Washington have created gloves that can translate sign language instantly. [Bustle]

5. Bruce Springsteen’s tour just keeps getting better. The singer brought a 10-year-old girl on stage for a duet of “Blinded by the Light.” [Rolling Stone]