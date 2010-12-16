Glee Star Heather Morris Signs Beauty Deal

Good news for Gleeks! You're about to see a lot more of Heather Morris. The 23-year-old actress—who plays the ditzy and lovable cheerleader Brittany S. Pierce on Glee (remember when she killed it covering Britney Spears on the show this season?)—just signed a deal to be the face of Flirt cosmetics. "Brittany is the biggest flirt on Glee, so there’s that," Morris told WWD of her new gig. "Not to mention I’m obsessed with the Flirt makeup." Morris kicks off her duties as an official Flirt-er this spring with the launch of a mascara and scent.

MORE: • Lea Michele's Dove Hair Care commercial • Lady Gaga renews Viva Glam contract• See Taylor Swift's CoverGirl campaign