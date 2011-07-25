Glee News: Your Favorite Stars Aren't Actually Leaving!

Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), Kurt Hummel (Chris Colfer) and Finn Hudson (Cory Monteith) may be graduating from McKinley High, but that doesn't mean they're leaving Glee! "It was never our intention to let them go," co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk told THR. "They are not done with the show after this season." While the show's producers denied rumors of a New York spin-off starring the recent grads, they did drop some hints about Season 3. Gleeks can look forward to the return of Coach Beiste, a new boyfriend for Mercedes, and lots more Sue Sylvester as she runs for Congress!

