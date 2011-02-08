Glee Makeup Secrets, Straight From the Set!

We caught up with the head of Glee's makeup department, Eryn Krueger Mekash to get the inside scoop on just why the cast looks so effortlessly good. "I was asked to do the pilot in the fall of 2008 and it has really become a makeup artist’s ideal show," she told us. Special episodes, of course, have been a highlight. The "Thriller" episode that aired after the Super Bowl featured 25 zombies in full prosthetics—which called for a staff of 19 makeup artists. But Krueger Mekash has also spent hours perfecting the character's flawless, everyday looks—and it shows. (The makeup department has been nominated for two Emmys!) Click through our gallery to see the key products that make Rachel, Quinn and Mercedes glow. And tune in to FOX tonight at 8/7c for a brand new episode!