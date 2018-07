Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind Glee and The New Normal, and his photographer husband David Miller just welcomed a baby boy to their family, Logan Phineas Miller Murphy. The newborn was born on December 24th, E! News reports. What a joyful Christmas present!

