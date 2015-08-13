Your Favorite Glee Costumes Will Soon Be Up for Auction 

If you’re heart sunk low when Glee came to a close earlier this year, don’t fret. You'll soon be able to figuratively step inside McKinley High School thanks to an auction of clothing from the show that lists Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Helmut Lang, and Prada among the many designers available. Items up for grabs include unique creations like a blue plaid Marc Jacobs skirt worn by guest star Gwyneth Paltrow, a black-and-white DVF dress worn by Lindsay Lohan, and a translucent Dolce and Gabbana rain coat worn by Kurt (Chris Colfer), below.

Hosted by Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products, Profiles in History, Invaluable.com, and eBay Live Auctions, the selection of 1,500 lust-worthy pieces doesn’t just contain designer duds. Other now iconic mementos from the show are featured, like 15 handmade puppets from the “Puppet Master” episode, a trophy won by the peppy Cheerios squad (below), and four colorful Ohio license plates (below).

“We are thrilled to be holding the Glee auction, an event created especially for the fans of this beloved groundbreaking show,” Joe Maddalena, president of Profiles in History. “The bidding on every lot begins at a very reasonable price, even for various couture items. Everyone has the opportunity of getting a piece from his or her favorite character or memorable moment of this treasured TV series.”

The auction kicks off September 17 and 18 on gleetheauction.com—until then, click through to see what you’ll have to bid on.

