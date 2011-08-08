Glee in 3D Premiere: All the Red Carpet Looks!

It’s hard to believe that Rachel, Finn and Kurt will soon be graduating from McKinley High, but you can still see the entire group together in Glee: The 3D Concert Experience! The film hits theaters August 12th, but the cast gathered at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles this weekend for a sneak peek at the 3D flick. Click through the gallery to see what your favorite stars wore to catch Glee on the big screen, including looks from Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Jenna Ushkowitz and more!

