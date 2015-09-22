Find the Best Geek-Chic Glasses for Your Face Shape

When Alessandro Michele showcased his debut collection for Gucci last spring, one accessory surprisingly stood out amongst the magpie looks—and no we aren't talking about those backless fur loafers. Instead, we were taken with the thick rimmed eyeglasses that came down the runway. We liked the idea of looking like a Wes Anderson character, but knew the trick to nailing the "it" extra was finding the perfect frames to flatter your face shape. Read on to find out how you too can capture nerd style.

Face Shape: Oval (above)

The glasses for you: A wayfarer-inspired style flatters an oval face as it perfectly melds a square and a round silhouette.

Shop it: (from top) Tory Burch, $206; toryburch.com. Coach, $178; glasses.com. Tom Ford, $309; amazon.com.

Face Shape: Heart

Illustration: Amelie Hegardt; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy (3)

A cat's-eye shape will complement the angles of your face.

Shop it: (from top) Kate Spade New York, $68; nordstrom.com. Steven Alan, $195; nordstrom.com. Wildfox, $169; shopbop.com.

Face Shape: Square

Illustration: Amelie Hegardt; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy (3)

Look for a style with a rounded lense and a flat top, as it will add just the right amount of shape to your face.

Shop it: (from top) Steven Alan, $195; nordstrom.com. Stella McCartney, $245; shopbop.com. Oliver Peoples, $300; bergdorfgoodman.com.

Face Shape: Round

Illustration: Amelie Hegardt; Time Inc. Digital Studios; Courtesy (3)

The straight lines of these frames will balance the roundness of your face.

Shop It: (from top) Warby Parker, $95; warbyparker.com. Gucci, $335; bergdorfgoodman.com. Victoria Beckham, $595; mytheresa.com.

