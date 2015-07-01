These Seriously Gorgeous Walk-In Closets Will Take Your Breath Away

As all-around design obsessives, we love the space where home décor and fashion meet. Enter: Closet design. To get your hearts beating and fingers pinning, we've rounded up five roomy wardrobe spaces that are seriously gorgeous.

The Nashville Home of Kings of Leon’s Nathan Followill (pictured above)

This spacious closet functions as a full-on dressing room. A luxe chandelier crowns the space perfectly. Head here for the full tour.

The Connecticut Home of Zhush.com's Sue De Chiara

Nicole Cohen

A neatly organized shelving system serves a dual purpose of display and storage. When you've got a heel collection like this, why not? Head here for the full tour.

Jaime King’s Dream Closet

Christopher Patey

Actress Jamie King's closet proves your walk-in doesn't need to be palatial to still feel luxe. Include a few pieces of stunning accent furniture and you'll be well on your way. Head here for the full tour.

