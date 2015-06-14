8 Bug Sprays That Are Surprisingly Glamorous

You know it’s summer when you’re suddenly the outdoorsy type. Weekend camping trips, hikes through the woods, musical festivals, and backyard barbeques—we’ll do anything to soak in the warm weather while we have it. The only problem? Insects love these activities just as much as we do.

The good news is avoiding bug bites doesn’t mean you have to smell like an exterminator. It took some digging, but we found 8 fresh-scented bug sprays that repel creepy crawlers with blends of essential oils instead of stinky harsh chemicals. Stock up below!

RELATED: Mood-Boosting Home Fragrances That Create a Tranquil, Happy Abode