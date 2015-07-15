Pucker Up! Glamglow Is Launching Their First-Ever Lip Treatment Duo

With their arsenal of amazing mud-based masks and cleansers, Glamglow has already revolutionized our skin care routines, and now, they're coming for your lips. This fall, the famed brand will branch out into the lip category with their Poutmud treatment set, which includes an innovative scrub, and the most nourishing lip balm ever. The Poutmud Fizzy Lip Exfoliating Treatment, the first step in the regime, uses a mixture of Carribbean cane sugar and Hawaiian sea salt to ensure the formula is effective without being too abrasive. True to form, the scrub is also infused with additional ingredients like Moroccan mint leaf, sweet almond oil, lychee, and much more to deliver just enough hydration to your pucker.

Poutmud's Wet Lip Balm Treatment is equally as impressive. While most formulas on the market use a petroleum base, founders Glenn and Shannon Dellimore decided to remove the ingredient altogether for a soothing blend of cocoa, murumuru, and shea butters, which are instantly absorbed within a few minutes and leave behind no traces of that greasy, heavy texture that sticks to your layers in the wind. The set is meant to be the perfect primer for your lipstick—the scrub should be used two to three times a week, while the balm can be applied as frequently as you see fit, or even over a matte shade to add subtle dimension. Glamglow's Poutmud treatment set will be available for $49 at Sephora and sephora.com starting in September, with eventual plans to sell the components individually. Until the fall rollout, we'll certainly be keeping their new Brightmud mask in heavy rotation.

