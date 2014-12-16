Below is an excerpt from "Glam Up Your Holiday Smoky Eye with a Pop of Purple," which originally appeared on POPSUGAR BEAUTY. Read the full story at popsugar.com/beauty.

We're taking the guesswork out of dressing up your makeup for the holidays with a flattering purple smoky eye that works on all complexions. "Plum is amazing because it will allow the white of the eye to look brighter," says MAC Senior Makeup Artist Romero Jennings. "It's no longer for any specific eye color, and it does stand out against the skin, since it's not a neutral color." He showed us the step-by-step process of creating a long-lasting look that will easily (and flawlessly) take you from one party to the next. Click here to get the makeup how-to.

MORE FROM POPSUGAR BEAUTY:• Get Glam Makeup Like a Rockette For Your Next Holiday Soiree• Stop What You're Doing and Try the Under Cat-Eye Liner!• How to Make Your Face Look Slimmer With Makeup