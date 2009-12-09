Givenchy Tops Hepburn Auction

Courtesy Everett Collection; Peter Macdiarmid/Getty
InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2009 @ 12:45 am

The most-wanted items from Audrey Hepburn's wardrobe at the Kerry Taylor Auctions in London yesterday were courtesy of Hubert de Givenchy. A black lace Givenchy Couture cocktail dress that Hepburn wore in How to Steal a Million sold for almost $98,000—topping the auction's list! Another Givenchy creation, the black silk dress that she wore while promoting Paris When It Sizzles, sold for almost $22,500. The entire auction made roughly $436,883 and all proceeds benefited the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund.

Joyann King

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!