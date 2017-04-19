See Givenchy's Edgy Kid's Line (Yes, Really)

Finally, now your kid can twin with North West and Blue Ivy Carter, thanks to Givenchy's first childrenswear collection (excluding any one-of-kind looks the French luxury house creates for West and Carter though—sorry). The launch will debut under the helm of the French house’s newly inducted artistic director Clare Waight Keller for the fall/winter 2017 season, and we have the pics to prove it.

What we’ll get is a line of streetwear-inspired pieces for babies and children aged 0 to 12 years (start ‘em young). Everything from oversize logo-emblazoned sweaters to chunky lace-up boots to edgy denim—think very stylish, toughened up Babies"R"Us.

Shop the collection in July 2017 in selected stores in France, the U.K., Italy, Northern Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Asia, as well as on givenchy.com with prices ranging from €80 to €300.