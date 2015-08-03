Giveaway Alert! Tweet for a Chance to Win Bella Thorne's Cool Gold Cuff

We're big proponents of a conversation piece, so we were sufficiently swooning over these gold-plated cuffs by L.A. brand Coordinates Collection. Each can be customized with the latitude and longitude of somewhere special, like your hometown, honeymoon locale, or where you had your first makeout session. Bella Thorne (pictured above, at an event in West Hollywood) chose her birthplace, Pembroke Pines, Fla., but others might prefer to keep mum on the subject. "It leaves a little mystery," founder Owen de Vries tells InStyle.

If you're looking to strike up a dialogue at your next happy hour, today is your lucky day. We partnered with Coordinates Collection to give away one of these gold-plated bracelets—with the coordinates of your choosing—to 10 lucky readers. To enter for a chance to win, snap a pic of yourself donning your most fabulous arm party and tweet it to @InStyle with the hashtag #instylearmparty. You have until Sept. 17 to send in your entries, and winners will be selected and notified via Twitter by Sept. 25. What are you waiting for?

For the official rules, scroll down.

Must be an @InStyle follower on Twitter to enter, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Twitter account. Ten (10) winners will be chosen by InStyle editors based on the originality (50%) and creativity (50%) of his or her photo showing his/her favorite earpieces with the hashtag #instylearmparty. He or she will receive one (1) gold-plated bracelet, which has an approximate retail value (ARV) of $295. Sponsors not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on Monday, August 3, and ends at 11:59 P.M. EST on Thursday, September 17. Employees of InStyle/InStyle.com, Time Inc., or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) will be notified via Twitter and may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry for any reason, including but not limited to suspicion of fraud. Void where prohibited by law. Twitter is neither a sponsor nor a fulfiller of this promotion. Click here to read InStyle’s privacy policy. And click here to read InStyle’s terms of service.

