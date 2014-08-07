Giveaway Alert! Tweet for a Chance to Win Jamie Chung's Madewell Tote

Following in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian and Olivia Palermo, Jamie Chung has graduated from the throes of reality TV (she was a cast member of MTV's The Real World: San Diego) to full-fledged style stardom—and we couldn't be more psyched about it. The 31-year-old Believe actress has leveraged her enviable physique and on-point fashion sense to become quite the prolific blogger at whatthechung.com, where she writes about food, travel, and fashion.

She recently demonstrated her sartorial aptitude in N.Y.C., where she stepped out in a sleek white eyelet shift dress from Banana Republic, paired with caramel accessories, including a supple leather Madewell tote (above, right) that's pretty much topping our wish list for fall. The carryall has the guise of sturdiness, but at only one and a half pounds, it hardly feels hefty. So even when it's filled with all of your daily essentials (iPad Mini, lipstick, coffee tumbler), it won't weigh you down. If you're feeling adventurous, you can even try tying a scarf on it, like Chung did with her lilac Mangrove design ($101; mangrove.com). "I wanted to add color," she said.

Want to make a street style statement? Chung's bag can be yours too! We partnered with Madewell to give away the $168 tote to five lucky readers. To enter for a chance to win, snap a shot of yourself with your favorite handbag and tweet it to @InStyle with the hashtag #instylemadewell. You have until Sept. 18 to send in your entries, and winners will be selected by Sept. 23. So go ahead, grab that go-to clutch/carryall/fanny pack and show us your best selfie! Also, be sure to follow @madewell1937 on Twitter for brand updates.

For the official rules, scroll down.

