Giveaway Alert! Tweet for a Chance to Win Abbie Cornish's Slight Jewelry Earrings

We're well-acquainted with the statement piece (that standout item in your wardrobe that consistently incites oohs and aahs without fail), but only lately has that attention-grabbing element traveled upward to the earlobes. We've outwardly professed our love for ear jackets and the equally eye-catching ear cuff, but now we're swooning over Slight Jewelry’s quirky rose gold stunners, which draw on the swirly geometric motifs and ornate embellishments of the art deco movement. What's more, Amanda Campbell, the designer of the Brooklyn-based brand, prides herself on using ethically sourced diamonds and repurposed vintage jewelry to create each unique, handcrafted piece. For a rebellious look, you can try combining two shapes, as Cornish did with her serpentine hoop and spiral spike stud.

And if you're craving statement lobes ASAP, fear not, because Cornish's earrings can be yours! We partnered with Slight Jewelry to give away one pair of the rose gold vermeil hoops to five lucky readers.

