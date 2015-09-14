Giveaway Alert! Snap a Selfie for a Chance to Win Cate Blanchett's Skincare Kit

When it comes to skincare, Cate Blanchett doesn't mess around. With enviable genes and 13 years as the face of prestige beauty brand SK-II under her belt, the Oscar-winning actress has skillfully maintained a smooth, age-defying complexion. But achieving flawless skin takes work. That's why we partnered with SK-II to give away her must-have skincare products—a makeup remover, an eye cream, and a facial spray—to five lucky readers. To enter for a chance to win, snap a photo of yourself demonstrating or applying your skincare secret weapon and upload it to Instagram using the hashtag #myskincaresecret and tag @instylemagazine. You have until Oct. 15 to send in your entries, and winners will be selected and notified via Instagram by Oct. 23. What are you waiting for?

For the official rules, scroll down.

Must be an @instylemagazine follower on Instagram to enter, provided that entrant is a legal U.S. resident age 18 or older at the time of entry. Limited to one entry per Instagram account. Five (5) winners will be chosen by InStyle editors based on the originality (50%) and creativity (50%) of his or her photo showing his/her skincare secret weapon with the hashtag #myskincaresecret. He or she will receive one (1) SK-II Facial Treatment Cleansing Oil, one (1) SK-II Essential Power eye cream, and one (1) SK-II Mid-Day Essence, which have an approximate retail value (ARV) of $275. Sponsors not responsible for any damage to computer equipment related to participating in this promotion. Items being distributed are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Consumers who obtain items are responsible for any and all taxes. Promotion begins at 12:01 a.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015 and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on Thursday, Oct. 15., 2015, Employees of InStyle/InStyle.com, Time Inc., or any related companies are not eligible to enter or win. The winner(s) will be notified via Instagram and may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility and waiver of liability before prize(s) can be awarded. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entry for any reason, including but not limited to suspicion of fraud. Void where prohibited by law. Instagram is neither a sponsor nor a fulfiller of this promotion. Click here to read InStyle’s privacy policy. And click here to read InStyle’s terms of service.