Give the Best Beauty Gift of 2014: The Beauty Box

Beauty products are one of the gifts that keep on giving well after the holidays are through. This year, many beauty subscription services are offering up gift options, which filled with curated beauty products, and can be delivered wrapped and ready to your loved one’s door. Many can be tailored to your recipient’s skin and hair needs and preferences, and most importantly, are priced to fit any budget! Here are three we're hoping to find under the tree.

Valleybrink Road (above)Barrett Prendergast, chef and owner of boutique catering company Valleybrink Road, assembles custom gift boxes that will please all those on your list, from the foodie, to the new mom, and most importantly, the beauty obsessed ($225, valleybrinkroad@gmail.com). The box, topped with a gorgeous flower arrangement (or a bunch of dried lavender for shipped boxes), is composed of one of a kind beauty finds that will inspire relaxation (the perfect antidote to holiday stress!), including products from natural skincare brand Malin + Goetz and luxurious, locally made lip balms from Olio E Osso.

BirchboxOne of the first beauty subscription boxes in the game, Birchbox offers curated options for both men and women in trial sizes that can then be purchased on Birchbox’s site. One of the company's limited edition gift offerings above ($98 for limited edition box; $30 for 3 month subscription, birchbox.com) features many of our own favorite items, like Jin Soon polishes, whose long-lasting power we can attest to, or the Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint from all-natural beauty entrepreneur Tata Harper.

GlossyboxGlossybox features an international sampling of five full-sized luxury products, sourced by its team of over 150 beauty experts. The boxes make for great gifts for friends overseas, with retailers located far and wide, from Paris to Tokyo. The brand’s December box ($25, glossybox.com) is packed with items to protect against harsh winter elements, like Nuxe’s hydrating Masque Crème Fraiche, and a glitter Ciate polish for that New Year’s sparkle. Subscriptions are also available for every 3, 6, and 12 months.

