Giuseppe Zanotti Is Launching a Children's Shoe Line, Giuseppe Junior

If you think North West and Blue Ivy Carter haven’t already set a solid footing in the fashion industry, it’s time to reconsider their clout. Designer of sexy stilettos and gilded sneakers Giuseppe Zanotti is officially entering the world of children’s accessories and the aforementioned toddlers are a primary source of inspiration for the line, WWD reports.

“I’m very enthusiastic about this new venture,” Zanotti told WWD. “Challenges are vital for me and stimulate my creativity. In the past, I have designed children’s shoes for my clients and celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Karolina Kurkova. Their children were some of my first little fans. Delighted with the growing popularity of these styles, I thought it was the right time to create a range for little fashionistas and I loved translating my designs into a first junior collection.”

As for what’s in store, the Giuseppe Junior will be replete with shoes made of velvet, napa, laminated and snakeskin-printed leather, along with metal and crystal details that’ll range from $350 to $550. Created for babies, as well as boys and girls, the sizes will begin at newborn and go up to size 2 beginning May 2, when the collection hits giuseppezanottidesign.com for pre-order.

Give Me a Beat: Introducing #GiuseppeJunior, a new footwear collection designed by Giuseppe Zanotti for the littlest style-setters. #GiuseppeZanotti A video posted by Giuseppe Zanotti Design (@giuseppezanottiworld) on Apr 28, 2016 at 4:25am PDT

It’s never too early to introduce a cutie to the world of fashion, right?