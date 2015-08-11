Giuseppe Zanotti Designs the Coolest Sneakers for Janet Jackson's Tour

Janet Jackson is kicking off her Unbreakable World Tour in the coolest way ever—with custom kicks that put other sneakers to shame, all thanks to footwear genius Giuseppe Zanotti. As footwear designer to the stars, Zanotti is no stranger when it comes to whipping up show-stopping creations (his shoes have stepped foot onto more red carpets than we can possibly count).

"I am thrilled to have been asked by Janet to create the shoes for her tour [which begins Aug. 31 in Vacouver]," Zanotti says. "She has been a great friend for many years, and I have the utmost respect for her as one of the most iconic and outstanding artists and style icons of our time. It is a true honor and pleasure to see her wear and enjoy my special creations made for her. We are so excited to see her on tour. I, along with all her fans are really overjoyed."

Jackson's onstage sneaks are based on one of the brand's most popular styles, but they have been treated to an exclusive color palette unique to the pop star. Scroll down to see the sketches. (We'll definitely get "No Sleeep" thinking about these!)

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

