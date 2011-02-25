Giuliana Rancic Won't Wear Foundation to the Oscars

E! News anchor Giuliana Rancic is going bare for this Sunday’s 83rd annual Academy Awards. Skin-wise, that is! The Fashion Police officer told us she’s planning to hit the Oscars red carpet without foundation. “Under the bright lights, cameras, and HD televisions, foundation can be very noticeable, especially if you’re wearing too much of it,” Rancic told InStyle exclusively. Her secret to skipping the stuff: DDF Skincare’s Revolve 400X Micro-Polishing System microdermabrasion kit ($95 at DDFSkincare.com). “It’s incredible. It actually helps polish away my day-to-day imperfections, making my skin look absolutely beautiful,” said Rancic, who also plans to wear a Christian Siriano gown. “To me, natural, healthy looking skin is really beautiful. With a little concealer, eyeshadow, liner, gloss and bronzer, I love my lighter makeup look.” Her favorite part? “I’ve saved so much money on facials!”

