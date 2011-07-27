Giuliana Rancic to Launch Clothing Line for HSN!

Giuliana Rancic is trying her hand at designing! The forever multitasking host of E's Fashion Police, anchor of E! News, and star of Giuliana & Bill announced this week that she will launch a clothing and handbag collection for HSN. The lineup will include 10 to 12 pieces as well as three handbags, WWD reports, and prices will be in the $50 range. While Rancic's line is still in production, it's slated to debut on HSN next year. Tell us: Are you excited for her new line?

