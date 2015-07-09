Giuliana Rancic Is Leaving Her E! News Anchor Position

After more than 10 years of hosting E! News Giuliana Rancic is moving on. The news anchor announced today that she will no longer be a part of the daily news segments starting Aug. 10. However, she will continue with roles as a co-host on E! Live from the Red Carpet and Fashion Police.

The 40-year-old has quite a few moves planned for her future. In addition to contributing to the network in smaller roles, Rancic shared some of her other major projects that are in the works. "For more than a decade, I was fortunate enough to play a role in the success of E! News and will miss my family at the show,” Rancic said in a statement. “At the same time, I am excited to not only continue as host of two major franchises on E! but also executive produce the aspirational new show Rich in Faith for Oxygen as well as take my wine and clothing lines to the next level."

"This is such a thrilling time for me and I thank the gang at E! for understanding my desire to embark on this next chapter in my life.”

