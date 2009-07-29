Gisele's Bump-Hiding London Fog Ads

Joyann King
Jul 29, 2009 @ 12:00 am

An expectant Gisele Bundchen looks extra sexy in newly-released photos from London Fog's fall ad campaign. Posing in nothing but a trench, Bundchen did her best to up the ante of the classic label, but the supermodel's baby bump was mysteriously at bay. Turns out a spokesperson for the brand admitted that they Photoshopped the images to conceal her bump in an effort to "respect her privacy" and a behind-the-scenes video reveals that Bundchen was also wearing panties during the shoot!

