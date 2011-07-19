Gisele's Baby Photo, Angelina Jolie's Louis Vuitton Film, and More!

Courtesy Photo (4); Getty Images (2)
InStyle Staff
Jul 19, 2011 @ 1:00 pm

1. Gisele Bundchen, who turns 31 tomorrow, released a baby photo. How cute! [People]

2. Check out Angelina Jolie in a behind-the-scenes video for Louis Vuitton, shot in Cambodia.  [Grazia]

3. Jessica Stam stars in CoverGirl's new makeup tutorials. [Modelinia]

4. What's on Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's wedding registry? Find out! [E!]

5. Kate and Will settled into their new royal digs Kensington Palace. [DailyMail]

6. Express is going to try and break the world record for most people on a runway. [Racked]

