Watch Gisele Shake It for Stuart Weitzman's First TV Commercial This Sunday at the MTV VMAs 

We’re expecting plenty of jaw-dropping moments to happen on stage during the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday, Aug. 30 on MTV, but you’ll want to pay close attention during commercial breaks, as well. Gisele Bündchen will grace the screen as the star of Stuart Weitzman’s first-ever television commercial, set to air during the awards show.

Directed by renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino, the 30-second cut of the brand’s black-and-white social media music video “Make That Move” will tell the story of the brand’s connection to dance and music, and will feature a leggy Bündchen front and center, dancing to the beats of recording artist, model and muse Maluca Mala.

"The idea was to create a fabulous social media dance video for our brand's social channels, but when we saw the footage we knew we had something special and decided to create a 30-second cut as a commercial,” Stuart Weitzman exclusively told InStyle. "With our connection to making some of the music industry's biggest stars like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé tour shoes, we thought the VMAs provided the right platform for a huge opportunity to really reach that younger demographic and share our brand story."

Courtesy Stuart Weitzman

With a fall lineup of sexy boots hitting shelves and a steady stream of loyal celebrity clients, it comes as no surprise that the brand continues to make waves in pop culture.

See the commercial air this Sunday on MTV—and watch a sneak peek below.

