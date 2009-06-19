Gisele Joins the Hot Model Mom-to-Be Club

Could a baby bump be the latest runway trend? Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her first child, reports People.com, allowing the Brazilian beauty to join the ranks of expectant catwalkers like Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima. Just don't expect Bundchen to hit the maternity stores any time soon—yesterday she opened Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil wearing an ultra-short minidress by Colcci (far left). With model muses like these, doubtless bump-friendly couture collections are just around the corner.

