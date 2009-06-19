Gisele Joins the Hot Model Mom-to-Be Club

Fernanda Calfat Studio/Getty Images
Betony Toht
Jun 19, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Could a baby bump be the latest runway trend? Supermodel Gisele Bundchen is pregnant with her first child, reports People.com, allowing the Brazilian beauty to join the ranks of expectant catwalkers like Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima. Just don't expect Bundchen to hit the maternity stores any time soon—yesterday she opened Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil wearing an ultra-short minidress by Colcci (far left). With model muses like these, doubtless bump-friendly couture collections are just around the corner.

MORE! 8 Star Maternity Style Secrets

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!