Gisele Bündchen Does Yoga With Daughter Vivian, Plus More of the Best Celeb Weekend Instas

Instagram/@gisele
Rita Kokshanian
Jul 27, 2015 @ 11:30 am

It's no secret that Gisele Bündchen loves to live an acitve lifestyle (just one look at her Instagram feed will leave you with all the #fitspo you could ever need), and it looks like the model is passing on that healthy habit to her daughter. Over the weekend, Bündchen shared a snap of herself and two-year-old Vivian practicing yoga together, and it is too cute. "I just can't take it!! #love #yogapartner," the mom captioned the 'gram, which shows her and her daughter both in the downward dog pose. But they weren't the only ones who spent the weekend decompressing and enjoying some adorable mother-child moments. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend:

Gwen Stefani: 

Wow #Montana u r so beautiful #favoritevacaever #neverwanttogohome💓 🐴🐴🐴🐴🌈⛅️gx

A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on

Drew Barrymore:

#summer

A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Zoe Saldana:

My favorite role @pirateyadimar #NationalParentsDay

A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on

Anna Kendrick:

This jerk is trying to sneak a picture of me @zacefron

A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on

Lily Aldridge:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley:

HBD my ❤️

A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on

Katy Perry:

#OMWTSYG @universalorlando

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Blake Lively:

Kendall Jenner:

adventures of wigi and wenny

A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on

RELATED: See the Best Instagrams From Last Weekend

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!