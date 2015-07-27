Gisele Bündchen Does Yoga With Daughter Vivian, Plus More of the Best Celeb Weekend Instas

It's no secret that Gisele Bündchen loves to live an acitve lifestyle (just one look at her Instagram feed will leave you with all the #fitspo you could ever need), and it looks like the model is passing on that healthy habit to her daughter. Over the weekend, Bündchen shared a snap of herself and two-year-old Vivian practicing yoga together, and it is too cute. "I just can't take it!! #love #yogapartner," the mom captioned the 'gram, which shows her and her daughter both in the downward dog pose. But they weren't the only ones who spent the weekend decompressing and enjoying some adorable mother-child moments. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend:

Gwen Stefani:

Wow #Montana u r so beautiful #favoritevacaever #neverwanttogohome💓 🐴🐴🐴🐴🌈⛅️gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Jul 26, 2015 at 12:08pm PDT

Drew Barrymore:

#summer A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Jul 26, 2015 at 6:11pm PDT

Zoe Saldana:

My favorite role @pirateyadimar #NationalParentsDay A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jul 26, 2015 at 7:57pm PDT

Anna Kendrick:

This jerk is trying to sneak a picture of me @zacefron A photo posted by Anna Kendrick (@annakendrick47) on Jul 25, 2015 at 7:41am PDT

Lily Aldridge:

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley:

HBD my ❤️ A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Jul 25, 2015 at 6:04pm PDT

Katy Perry:

#OMWTSYG @universalorlando A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jul 25, 2015 at 10:59pm PDT

Blake Lively:

This new lipstick is all the rage. 80% cocoa. 112% immature. #AdmittingItIsHalfTheBattle #WhenACTUALLYisTOOOldToPlayWithFood ?!!! A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jul 26, 2015 at 8:12am PDT

Kendall Jenner:

adventures of wigi and wenny A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 26, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

