Gisele Bündchen Does Yoga With Daughter Vivian, Plus More of the Best Celeb Weekend Instas

It's no secret that Gisele Bündchen loves to live an acitve lifestyle (just one look at her Instagram feed will leave you with all the #fitspo you could ever need), and it looks like the model is passing on that healthy habit to her daughter. Over the weekend, Bündchen shared a snap of herself and two-year-old Vivian practicing yoga together, and it is too cute. "I just can't take it!! #love #yogapartner," the mom captioned the 'gram, which shows her and her daughter both in the downward dog pose. But they weren't the only ones who spent the weekend decompressing and enjoying some adorable mother-child moments. Keep reading to see the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend:
