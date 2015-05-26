Cuteness Alert: See the Newest Member of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Family

Just when you thought Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's family couldn't get any cuter, they go and adopt a new puppy and make the impossible possible. The family recently added a pooch named Scooby to their brood, and the adorable Beagle made his picture-perfect debut on Bündchen's Instagram over the weekend.
"Our newest family member Scooby," the model captioned the photo (above), which shows the pup leaning on Brady's chest and giving his nose some kisses.
This isn't the first dog in the Bündchen-Brady household—the family already has a pitbull mix named Lua (below) who makes frequent appearances on Bündchen's Instagram. Here's to hoping we see more of Scooby in the near future.
RELATED: See Gisele Bündchen Walk the Runway for Her Final Time