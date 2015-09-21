Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's 29 Cutest Family Photos

Nothing brightens up a Monday morning quite like pictures of Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, and their adorable children. The supermodel mom isn't shy about sharing snaps of her too-cute brood—John, 8 (whose mom is Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin, 5, and Vivian, 2—on her Instagram account, and we can't get over how sweet they are. The active family is always on the move, and whether they're taking tropical vacations, hiking in the forest, cheering on their football star dad from the sidelines or simply cuddling on the couch at home, we love to follow along.

Kick off your week by checking out the 29 cutest photos of Gisele, Tom, and their kids below:

and my heart melts ...#biggestlove #family❤️❤️❤️ e meu coração se derrete #amormaior #família A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 5, 2015 at 6:59am PDT

8 years ago today a little angel was born . Happy birthday to the sweetest bigger brother in the world ! We love you so much peanut. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives 🎂❤️🌟 8 anos atrás um anjinho nasceu. Feliz aniversário para o irmão mais velho mais doce deste mundo! Nós te amamos muito. Obrigada por trazer tanta alegria para nossas vidas. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 22, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

My little Benny planted his first tree! #proudmamma 🌳🙏❤️ Meu pequeno Benny plantou sua primeira árvore! #mamãeorgulhosa A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 16, 2015 at 7:08am PDT

I just can’t take it!! #love #yogapartner ❤️❤️❤️ Eu não aguento!!! #amor #parceiradeioga A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 26, 2015 at 8:26am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 12, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Happy Father's Day!!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz dia dos pais!!! Nós te amamos!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:31am PDT

and my heart melts... ❤️❤️❤️❤️ e meu coração se derrete. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

#love #my3littleangels #heaven ❤️❤️❤️ #amor #meus3anjinhos #paraíso A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Apr 26, 2015 at 10:00am PDT

My favorite acro yoga partner!! #infinitelove ❤️❤️❤️ Minha parceira de acro yoga favorita!!! #amorinfinito A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 21, 2015 at 4:41pm PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 22, 2015 at 12:46pm PST

My boys ready for the Patriots parade #gopats #superbowlchamps #sohappy ❤️❤️❤️ Meus meninos prontos para a passeata dos Patriots #vaipats #campeões #muitofeliz A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 4, 2015 at 7:55am PST

Lets go daddy!! Let's go Pats !!✨✨✨✨ Vamos papai !! Vamos Pats!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 1, 2015 at 5:30pm PST

We are ready!!! Let's go Daddy! Let's go Pats!!! ❤️💙❤️ Nós já estamos prontos! Vamos papai! Vamos Pats!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 18, 2015 at 8:10am PST

💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️💙 Vai @patriots! Nós te amamos papai!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 17, 2015 at 9:41am PST

The Pancake master!!! #bestpancakesintheworld #teamwork #healthypancakes ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ O mestre da panqueca!!! #melhorpanquecadomundo #trabalhoemequipe #panquecassaudáveis A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 4, 2015 at 5:26am PST

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 12, 2014 at 6:03am PDT

💛💚💙yeaaaahhh!!!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 28, 2014 at 11:58am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ #family #nature #love #família #natureza #amor A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 22, 2014 at 8:38am PDT

Good morning! Sending much love to all... #grateful 🙏☀️❤️ Bom dia! Mandando muito amor a todos... #gratidão A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 16, 2013 at 7:58am PST

Special morning brunch! #grateful ❤️❤️❤️ Café da manhã especial! #gratidão A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 23, 2013 at 6:35am PST

#love #grateful ❤️🙏❤️ #amor #gratidao A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 20, 2013 at 1:03pm PST

Good morning ! Getting ready for work. #quickmeditation #grateful ❤🙏❤Bom dia! Me preparando para um dia de trabalho . #meditacaorapida #gratidao A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 1, 2013 at 4:03am PDT

Pão dos Pobres, obrigada pelos livros, nós adoramos! Parabéns por tudo que vocês fazem www.paodospobres.com.br ❤🙏👫 Pão dos Pobres, thank you for the books, we love it! Congratulations for all that you do! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 1, 2013 at 7:03am PDT

Hope my boys will catch some dinner. 🎣😊🐟 Espero que meus meninos pesquem algo para o jantar. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 12, 2013 at 3:33pm PDT

Perfect Sunday !❤❤❤Domingo perfeito! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 30, 2013 at 7:30am PDT

Thank you for being the most loving father in the world. Wish I could be with you today. Happy father’s day.😘❤ Obrigado por ser o pai mais amoroso do mundo. Gostaria de estar com vocês hoje. Feliz Dia dos Pais. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 16, 2013 at 4:24am PDT

