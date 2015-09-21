Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's 29 Cutest Family Photos

Nothing brightens up a Monday morning quite like pictures of Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, and their adorable children. The supermodel mom isn't shy about sharing snaps of her too-cute brood—John, 8 (whose mom is Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin, 5, and Vivian, 2—on her Instagram account, and we can't get over how sweet they are. The active family is always on the move, and whether they're taking tropical vacations, hiking in the forest, cheering on their football star dad from the sidelines or simply cuddling on the couch at home, we love to follow along.
Kick off your week by checking out the 29 cutest photos of Gisele, Tom, and their kids below:
8 years ago today a little angel was born . Happy birthday to the sweetest bigger brother in the world ! We love you so much peanut. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives 🎂❤️🌟 8 anos atrás um anjinho nasceu. Feliz aniversário para o irmão mais velho mais doce deste mundo! Nós te amamos muito. Obrigada por trazer tanta alegria para nossas vidas.
A mother's love The birth of a child arouses an unexplicable feeling The desire to turn the world into a better place It grows sharp claws to defend our child But it also makes us more mellow We want to be better for them and to them Time stands still when we're with them A mother's love is this crazy mix of feelings! Ever so deep, ever so magical! UNEXPLICABLE Congratulations to all mothers! But especially mine, who gave her INEXPLICABLE LOVE to 6 daughters.❤️❤️❤️ Amor de mãe O nascimento de um filho desperta um sentimento inexplicável Uma vontade de tornar o mundo um lugar melhor Cria garras afiadas para defendê-los Mas também leva mais doçura ao falar Queremos ser melhores por eles e para eles Esquecemos do tempo quando estamos com eles Amor de mãe é esta mistura louca de sentimentos! Os mais profundos e mais mágicos! INEXPLICÁVEL! Parabéns a todas as mães! Em especial a minha mãe, que deu seu INEXPLICÁVEL AMOR a 6 filhas.
