Tom Brady Shares a Sweet Birthday Message for Wife Gisele Bündchen

Supermodel and supermom Gisele Bündchen celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday, and husband Tom Brady definitely didn't forget his wife's special day.

The football star took to his Facebook page to share a touching message for his lady love, along with a gorgeous snap of the duo sharing a goofy smooch while dressed in their winter gear. "Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life. The best is yet to come. We love you!" Brady captioned the photo (above).

But this isn't the first time he's take to social media to praise his beautiful wife—Brady also wrote a heartfelt message to Bündchen after she walked the runway for her final time back in April, praising her accomplishments. So sweet!

RELATED: 25 of Birthday Girl Gisele Bündchen's Most Heartwarming Fam Bam Moments