Gisele Bündchen Has the Sweetest Message for Tom Brady on His 40th Birthday

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share the sort of life one can only dream of. I mean, think about it—they’re successful, famous, fit, beautiful, and, above all, they actually seem happy.

Bündchen confirmed our suspicions on Thursday when she wished her husband of eight years a heartfelt happy birthday on Instagram.

Brady, who turned 40 today, featured prominently in his wife’s adorable selfie of the two of them. The quarterback’s smiling face takes center stage in the photo, accompanied by a swatch of Gisele’s tanned skin and pearly whites.

“Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart,” the supermodel began her sentimental message.

“I love the sweetness in your essence,” she continued. “Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo ❤.”

Doesn't Brady look like his wife here?

RELATED: See 15 of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Cutest Family Photos in Honor of His 40th Birthday

P.S. If you find someone who tells you that you make 40 feel like 20, never let them go.