37 of Birthday Girl Gisele Bündchen's Most Heartwarming Family Photos in Honor of Her 37th Birthday

Brazilian-born supermodel Gisele Bündchen has walked her last runway after an incredible 20 years on the catwalk. But don't let the word "retirement" fool you. The former Victoria's Secret Angel may no longer be sashaying for shows, but the savvy businesswoman is still busy working on her numerous endorsement deals, modeling for brands like Chanel, H&M, and Under Armour, among other projects.

And if Instagram is any indication, Bündchen will be spending lots of quality time with her family, which includes adoring husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady; two children, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4; and doggies Lua and Scooby—the newest addition!

Whether it's yoga with Mom, fishing with Dad, enjoying the beach or just spending a lazy football Sunday at home, the Bündchen-Brady household knows how to have fun. Check out these warm and down-to-earth family photos in honor of Bündchen's 37th birthday. Happy birthday, Gisele!

There is nothing better than being with you. We miss you and love you so much! Happy Father's day!! ❤️❤️❤️Não há nada melhor do que estarmos com você. Estamos com saudades e te amamos muitos! #felizdiadospais A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

My two little pirates defending their boat from the crocodiles ⚔😍⛵⚓ Meus dois pequenos piratas defendendo o navio dos crocodilos. #nature #family #WHPgetaway A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 4, 2016 at 2:16pm PST

❤️👼🏼❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 25, 2016 at 1:57pm PDT

Happy Father's Day!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 19, 2016 at 7:01am PDT

❤️🐰 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 17, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

My little koala 🐨❤️ Meu pequeno coala A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 6, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

Happy birthday my sweet Benny! I love you so much #love #grateful❤️❤️ ❤️Feliz aniversário meu doce Benny. Eu te amo muito! #amor #gratidão A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 8, 2015 at 5:10am PST

#halloween 🎃 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2015 at 6:10pm PDT

Yeaaaah!!!!#gopats 👏👏👏 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 25, 2015 at 1:19pm PDT

This is what life is about... May your week be filled with love! #love ❤️❤️❤️ Que você tenha uma semana cheia de #amor . A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Sep 21, 2015 at 5:00am PDT

8 years ago today a little angel was born . Happy birthday to the sweetest bigger brother in the world ! We love you so much peanut. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives 🎂❤️🌟 8 anos atrás um anjinho nasceu. Feliz aniversário para o irmão mais velho mais doce deste mundo! Nós te amamos muito. Obrigada por trazer tanta alegria para nossas vidas. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 22, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jul 12, 2015 at 7:28am PDT

Happy Father's Day!!!! We love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Feliz dia dos pais!!! Nós te amamos!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 21, 2015 at 5:31am PDT

and my heart melts... ❤️❤️❤️❤️ e meu coração se derrete. A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 7, 2015 at 8:10am PDT

My favorite acro yoga partner!! #infinitelove ❤️❤️❤️ Minha parceira de acro yoga favorita!!! #amorinfinito A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Mar 21, 2015 at 4:41pm PDT

My boys ready for the Patriots parade #gopats #superbowlchamps #sohappy ❤️❤️❤️ Meus meninos prontos para a passeata dos Patriots #vaipats #campeões #muitofeliz A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 4, 2015 at 7:55am PST

Lets go daddy!! Let's go Pats !!✨✨✨✨ Vamos papai !! Vamos Pats!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 1, 2015 at 5:30pm PST

We are ready!!! Let's go Daddy! Let's go Pats!!! ❤️💙❤️ Nós já estamos prontos! Vamos papai! Vamos Pats!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 18, 2015 at 8:10am PST

The Pancake master!!! #bestpancakesintheworld #teamwork #healthypancakes ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ O mestre da panqueca!!! #melhorpanquecadomundo #trabalhoemequipe #panquecassaudáveis A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jan 4, 2015 at 5:26am PST

💛💚💙yeaaaahhh!!!!! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 28, 2014 at 11:58am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ #family #nature #love #família #natureza #amor A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 22, 2014 at 8:38am PDT

Good morning! Sending much love to all... #grateful 🙏☀️❤️ Bom dia! Mandando muito amor a todos... #gratidão A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Dec 16, 2013 at 7:58am PST

Special morning brunch! #grateful ❤️❤️❤️ Café da manhã especial! #gratidão A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 23, 2013 at 6:35am PST

#love #grateful ❤️🙏❤️ #amor #gratidao A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 20, 2013 at 1:03pm PST

Good morning ! Getting ready for work. #quickmeditation #grateful ❤🙏❤Bom dia! Me preparando para um dia de trabalho . #meditacaorapida #gratidao A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 1, 2013 at 4:03am PDT

Pão dos Pobres, obrigada pelos livros, nós adoramos! Parabéns por tudo que vocês fazem www.paodospobres.com.br ❤🙏👫 Pão dos Pobres, thank you for the books, we love it! Congratulations for all that you do! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Aug 1, 2013 at 7:03am PDT

Perfect Sunday !❤❤❤Domingo perfeito! A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 30, 2013 at 7:30am PDT