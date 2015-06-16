Gisele Bündchen Gives Us Major Leg Envy in Stuart Weitzman's Fall 2015 Campaign

Andrea Cheng
Jun 16, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

On top of having supermodel looks, a smokin' hot football player of a husband, and an adorable brood, Gisele Bü​ndchen also boasts an enviable set of legs that go on for days. For that reason, it comes as no surprise that footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has billed Bündchen's best assets to front its fall 2015 advertising campaign.

Shot by Mario Testino, the Stuart Weitzman ads are all about legs, which coincidentally ties into the name of the dramatic thigh-high (a full 28 inches, in fact) boots featured on Bü​ndchen: the ALLLEGS.

"I could not have picked a better pair of legs than Gisele's to show off such a sexy boot," says designer Stuart Weitzman. "She defines the term ALLLEGS, and inspired its name."

Even though this isn't Bündchen's first Stuart Weitzman campaign, we think it's among the sexiest. The sleek ALLLEGS boots are available for pre-order now ($798; stuartweitzman.com). ​Consider this your leg up to supermodel stardom.

