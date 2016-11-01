Gisele Bündchen Is the Luigi to Her Son's Mario in Epic Halloween Snap

Talk about an all-star mom.

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram this afternoon to share a photo of her and her son Benjamin Brady's coordinating Halloween costumes, and the mother-son snap is definitely one our favorites we've seen today. In the 'gram, the supermodel rocks an on-point Luigi costume that includes a long-sleeve green shirt, bright blue overall, a faux mustache, and the character's monogrammed hat. Standing beside the mother of two is her adorable 6-year-old in his matching Mario outfit that is made up of the exact same pieces as Bündchen's only in the cartoon's signature red color. Now that is how you do the famous Nintendo brothers right.

"When your son wants to be super Mario but no one wants to be Luigi. This is what you do," she captioned the hilarious image along with several laughing emojis. The Brazilian beauty also wrote the same message in her native language of Portuguese next to the post.

When your son wants to be super Mario but no one wants to be Luigi. This is what you do. 😂😂😂 O que você faz quando seu filho quer ser o super Mario e ninguém quer ser o Luigi. #halloween #happyhalloween A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:10pm PDT

