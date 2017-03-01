Gisele Bündchen Dares You to Wear a Floppy Hat This Year

Hats are among the toughest accessories to pull off. They come in handy on a bad hair day, but when you’re really trying to make capital F fashion happen, what’s the secret?

Look no further than the highest-paid supermodel herself, Gisele Bündchen. On Wednesday, super chic Spanish fashion house Loewe and Creative Director Jonathan Anderson released, get this, its fall 2017 campaign—without having shown its fall 2017 collection. The Paris Fashion Week show is scheduled for Friday. Mr. Anderson, that’s exactly how to stand out from the crowd.

Courtesy of Loewe

So what’s in store for next season? Well, for one: sublimely chic hats. In the lead image for the campaign (above), Gisele lends her drop-dead-gorgeous stare to legendary photographer Steven Meisel’s camera. Her neutral-toned lip is major, but this hat? We are obsessed. Its cream shade would pair with just about anything in our closet and, perhaps most importantly, there’s an illustration featuring toast on it. Yes, breakfast toast. Yum!

Don’t think the food reference is anything but highbrow, though. The artwork is actually part of a brand-new series from Meisel himself, which includes the below piece dubbed "Compositions."

Courtesy of Loewe

The head-to-toe Loewe look Gisele wears in the below image also features another wonderful piece of art: Meisel’s black “cloud,” aka a structure built from more than 9,000 silk ribbons.

Courtesy of Loewe

And possibly our favorite work of art: an updated version of the bag you'll once more see on fabulous street style regulars, the Puzzle, which has been given a cloud-adorned makeover:

Courtesy of Loewe

If you’re in Paris this week, expect to find 3,000 posters with Gisele splashed across them all around the city.