Gisele Bündchen and Her Daughter Are Twinning Champions in Her Latest Instagram Post

Supermodel extraordinaire Gisele Bündchen sees you comparing her to her daughter and upped the ante with a post asking her followers to see if they can tell who's who. In her latest Instagram post, Bündchen posted a side-by-side image of herself and her 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, pointing out their very uncanny resemblance.

The image was created by a Bündchen fan account, though we're sure they'll have no problem with the model herself borrowing the snapshot. She credited them in her caption, which was posted in both English and Portuguese. The mom-and-daughter duo has the same carefree hair, ear-to-ear smile, and undeniable charm. They've even got similar pink hair ties in the photos.

"Thank you @giselebundchenonline for doing this. Do you guys think my baby girl and I look alike," Bündchen asked her followers.

Closer notes that Bündchen's fans were quick to point out the similarities, filling the post's comments with, "Omg you are TWINS!!!!! Gorgeous, gorgeous TWINS!!!!!" and even offering up a geeky formula for how Vivian and her mother share so many characteristics: "Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V."

Bündchen shares Vivian and her brother, Benjamin, with husband Tom Brady. While the proud mom is happy to show off her kids these days, it wasn't always the case. The former Victoria's Secret Angel told People that when she first became a mom, she couldn't quite connect her newfound motherhood with her established identity.

"When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died," she said back in September 2018. "I'd been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you're actually experiencing that, it's a shock."

She described the feeling as "horrible, self-imposed guilt," but has since come around to the idea of being a mom and obviously flourished in the role.

"They are such a strong family unit and feel like they are best friends, partners, and each other's biggest support systems," a source told Closer. "They have created the perfect life together."